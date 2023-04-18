Local hospitals adjust mask mandates due to low community spread of Covid-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local health care systems are adjusting their mask mandates due to low community spread of Covid-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid data tracker, most of Wisconsin is in the ‘low’ category.

Dr. Michael Landrum, infectious disease physician with Bellin Health, said we are seeing fewer cases in general.

“We’re having fewer cases in the hospital and fewer cases that are in the ICU. So the numbers definitely seem to be going down,” said Dr. Landrum.

Dr. Landrum attributes some of the decrease to increased immunity, virus mutation and use of therapeutics to treat Covid.

The pandemic isn’t necessarily over, but Dr. Landrum said ‘we’re really close.”

That’s the reason many local healthcare providers are lifting their mandatory mask requirements, except when it comes to covid or respiratory- related illnesses.

Prevea Health, HSHS Wisconsin Hospitals and Advocate Aurora Health no longer require masks for most patients, visitors and staff members. On Monday, Bellin Health, system-wide, will follow suit.

Dr. Landrum said while this is good news, we have to remain flexible as masking recommendations could change in the future depending on spread.

“Covid is still there. It can still be a very serious and life-threatening illness to particular people. And so, you know, we’re going to continue to watch it and make recommendations to people … and be an advocate for their health,” said Dr. Landrum.

Wisconsin DHS will continue to track cases, transmissions and deaths and may also adjust its response as needed.

Below are the masking requirements for health care providers in our area:

For Bellin Health:

Bellin Region will lift our universal masking mandate as of Monday, April 24. Individuals with fever or respiratory symptoms will continue to mask under the revised guidelines. Community Levels will inform masking guidance system-wide.

For Advocate Aurora Health:

Beginning Monday, (April 17) all Aurora Health Care locations will no longer require people entering its sites to wear masks under most circumstances. These changes, which follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, are a response to consistently low COVID transmission rates, the end of the respiratory viral season and the expiration of the COVID public health emergency. Additional background: • Masking will continue to be required for visitors of patients in transmission-based isolation, including patients who are COVID positive, and may apply in oncology and transplant units. • Our physicians, nurses and other clinical teammates will wear a mask if the patient requests it

For all HSHS Wisconsin hospitals:

Effective Monday, April 17, 2023, HSHS Wisconsin hospitals will no longer require masking for most colleagues, patients and visitors at our HSHS Wisconsin hospitals as we are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19.

Masks are still required for those who:

May have respiratory illness, or symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu

Have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days

Work or live in an area that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

Visit or care for patients who are in isolation

Masks will still be available at entrances for colleagues, providers, patients and visitors to wear if they desire. We will continue to monitor respiratory illness in HSHS Wisconsin communities and may reinstate a masking requirement if there are surges in respiratory illness.

For Prevea Health:

Effective Wednesday, Feb. 22, in accordance with Centers of Disease Control guidance, Prevea Health is not requiring masking within our health centers. As we continue to monitor community transmission levels of respiratory illness, Prevea reserves the right to require masking at any time should community transmission levels change. Please mask if you have a cough or any respiratory symptoms to help protect the health of those around you. Your health and safety is important to us, and if you would like to wear a mask, please do so. In addition, if you would prefer members of your care team mask, please let the check-in desk know.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.