APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - You might notice new work zones popping up but before you head out on the road, Outagamie County wants to make sure both drivers and workers stay safe.

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week.

It’s simple: just follow the driving laws and look at the signs near work zones, slow down and be extra aware, and remember we’re all trying to get home safely.

“Think of the folks in the work zone not just as workers, think of them as moms or dads or aunts or uncles. We want to make sure those folks are getting home to their families,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Help the county unite by showing your commitment to safety by wearing orange Wednesday for Go Orange Day.

