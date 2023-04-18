INTERVIEW: Nate’s Mission

It’s been two years since Wisconsin launched an initiative to investigate clergy sexual abuse.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been two years since Wisconsin launched an initiative to investigate clergy sexual abuse. As of April 17, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clergy and Faith Leader Initiative has received 248 completed reports through its tipline. That’s resulted in criminal charges in multiple cases, including the conviction of a church camp counselor last week.

Almost exactly a year before the initiative was launched, 45-year-old Nate Lindstrom took his own life. He was a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager by Norbertine priests while attending school in De Pere. Nate’s Mission was founded to help survivors of clergy sexual abuse and hold those responsible accountable.

Nate’s Mission program director Peter Isely and deputy director Sarah Pearson joined us for a discussion on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the DOJ initiative. Has it been effective? Is there enough awareness? How does it compare to efforts elsewhere?

And when the DOJ releases its final report on the initiative -- whenever that comes -- what does Nate Mission believe that report needs to say?

