Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct

By WBAY news staff
Apr. 18, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has issued charges against a Green Bay Police Department officer, the police department announced Tuesday.

Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year veteran of the department, is facing allegations of misconduct related to a traffic stop in the Imperial Pride neighborhood on November 23, 2021, of a driver suspected of attempting to flee.

Officer Knutson had previously been suspended after a different harassment investigation in 2018.

On October 20, 2022, the police department said it was made aware by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office of concerns surrounding the actions taken by Officer Knutson, while he was trying to stop Robert Sanchez, 47, Green Bay, at the time of the incident, for Failure to Yield Right-of-Way.

Police said the department reviewed body camera and dash camera video, as well as other related documents from the incident to compare it to Officer Knutson’s police report details. Police said they identified potential conflicts with how Officer Knutson’s patrol vehicle contacted Robert Sanchez during a foot pursuit, forcing him to the ground.

As a result, police said Officer Knutson was placed on administrative leave on October 22, and Chief Chris Davis requested an independent law violation investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, police said the Brown County District Attorney’s Office issued charges of Misconduct in Public Office and Negligent Operation of Vehicle.

The investigation into policy violations is ongoing, police said.

