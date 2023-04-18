Giannis listed as doubtful for game two against Heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Head coach Mike Budenholzer used the word “optimistic” again when talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back injury on Tuesday. Still, the team listed their star as doubtful for game two on their initial injury report after sitting out at practice.

“We have 24 plus hours before gametime. he’ll get treatment we’ll see how he feels. i think there’s been a lot of progress, and hopefully there’s more in the next day or so if I’m being honest i think there’s an optimism. time is on our side, but that equation will flip. so i would say we’re optimistic,” said Mike Budenholzer.

Antetokounmpo left Sunday’s game against Miami with what the team called a lower back contusion after crashing to the floor in the first quarter. The Bucks fell behind by double digits early with Giannis on the floor for just eleven minutes, and were unable to slow down the Heat and Jimmy Butler in the 130-117 loss.

“It’s a day to day league. I understand that and I think the rest of the guys on our team do as well. What happened on Sunday doesn’t dictate what happens the rest of the way. It’s one game but that one game is a big game cause every game is a big game. One thing I learned about our team is we’re battle tested. We’ve been through a lot of different situations that have helped us all gain a different type of experience,” said Bobby Portis.

Game two between the Bucks and Heat is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.