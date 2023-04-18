Fond du Lac County man arrested for setting fires for nearly two decades

Sheriff’s officials estimate about 60 acres has been burned over the years
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect for suspicious wildfires that seemed to happen every spring in the southeast portion of the county.

Deputies say a joint investigation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used fire forensic science, covert surveillance systems, and multiple field interviews to zero in on a a 40-year-old man from Eden.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR conducted a joint interview, during which they say the suspect confessed to igniting several fires since 2020 and causing wildfires in the area for almost two decades. It is estimated the man burned about 60 acres of land during this period of time.

The suspect now faces charges of Arson and Intentionally Set Fire to Land, and the case has been referred to the district attorney in both Fond du Lac and Washington Counties.

At this time, authorities said no further information is available for release.

