BACK INTO SOME SUNSHINE TUESDAY

Any lingering snow shower activity will come to an end quickly overnight. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with cloudy skies. Wind speeds will ease, but wind chill values in the low 20s and teens are possible. Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice day once any early day cloud cover goes away. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under sunny skies. Winds from the northwest will be breezy at times.

Our next weather maker pushes rain our way starting Wednesday. Some thunder may accompany it and there could also be some wintry weather again across far northern WI. Additional rain and thunder is expected Thursday, along with milder 50s. Skies should begin to clear for a time on Friday with breezy winds. Temperatures will be up and down this week. We’ll go from the 50s on Tuesday, into the 40s on Wednesday, then back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. The 40s return for the coming weekend with another chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 10-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Flakes ending. Cold and brisk. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. A milder day, but a bit brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening thundershowers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 50

