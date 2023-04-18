3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Old plastic. New life. New problem?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a familiar topic: There’s plastic in our oceans. Pacific Ocean currents have organized plastic trash into massive “continents” -- some more than 500,000 square miles!

Scientists have made a new discovery: There’s life on those plastic islands! Researchers found small invertebrates usually only found in shallow coastal waters. That’s good news, right? Not when they’re carried into unfamiliar waters -- making them an invasive species.

Brad takes a deep dive into this ocean environmental problem.

Plus, another world record is challenged. That’s not good news, either.

