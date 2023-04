Which states’ taxpayers owe the most come tax day?

(Stacker) - Filing your taxes can be anxiety-inducing—especially if you’re not sure whether you’re going to owe the government money or receive a nice tax refund. Overpaying your tax obligation throughout the year by having extra money withheld from your paychecks is an interest-free loan to the government, but finding out you’re getting one can give you a pleasant boost when you file your taxes. It’s a popular option: 74% of taxpayers received a refund in the 2020 tax year.

If you have self-employment income, changed jobs, made profits by selling stock, or chose not to give the federal government additional money throughout the year, you may owe taxes instead of receiving a refund. Nationwide, 1 in 5 people who filed taxes owe money on their returns, according to Stacker’s analysis of 2020 tax year data from the IRS, the most recent year available.

The average amount owed was more than $6,500—a few thousand dollars more than the average tax refund. To find out which states’ taxpayers had the highest balances, Stacker used Internal Revenue Service data to rank states by the average amount taxpayers owed on tax day.

Only tax filers who owed money on their return were included; in other words, those who received refunds don’t factor into the averages. The number and share of tax filers who owed money on their return are also shown in the analysis but didn’t factor into the ranking. Scroll through the list to see where your home state landed in the rankings.

#51. West Virginia

- Average tax payment: $4,215

- Number of returns with tax due: 104,050 (12.7%)

#50. Mississippi

- Average tax payment: $4,714

- Number of returns with tax due: 216,240 (16.3%)

#49. Hawaii

- Average tax payment: $4,929

- Number of returns with tax due: 158,960 (22.5%)

#48. New Mexico

- Average tax payment: $4,946

- Number of returns with tax due: 171,890 (17.3%)

#47. Kentucky

- Average tax payment: $4,987

- Number of returns with tax due: 323,550 (15.6%)

#46. Iowa

- Average tax payment: $5,029

- Number of returns with tax due: 289,660 (18.7%)

#45. Ohio

- Average tax payment: $5,051

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,015,640 (17.2%)

#44. Wisconsin

- Average tax payment: $5,251

- Number of returns with tax due: 564,230 (18.8%)

#43. Maryland

- Average tax payment: $5,260

- Number of returns with tax due: 728,060 (23.2%)

#42. Arkansas

- Average tax payment: $5,312

- Number of returns with tax due: 237,220 (17.6%)

#41. Louisiana

- Average tax payment: $5,332

- Number of returns with tax due: 328,790 (15.8%)

#40. Delaware

- Average tax payment: $5,349

- Number of returns with tax due: 102,040 (20.0%)

#39. South Carolina

- Average tax payment: $5,352

- Number of returns with tax due: 530,170 (21.0%)

#38. Alaska

- Average tax payment: $5,440

- Number of returns with tax due: 70,540 (19.6%)

#37. Alabama

- Average tax payment: $5,450

- Number of returns with tax due: 410,720 (18.3%)

#36. Oklahoma

- Average tax payment: $5,455

- Number of returns with tax due: 308,800 (17.3%)

#35. Michigan

- Average tax payment: $5,471

- Number of returns with tax due: 833,650 (16.6%)

#34. Rhode Island

- Average tax payment: $5,489

- Number of returns with tax due: 103,320 (17.9%)

#33. Minnesota

- Average tax payment: $5,522

- Number of returns with tax due: 642,560 (22.2%)

#32. Missouri

- Average tax payment: $5,544

- Number of returns with tax due: 527,480 (17.5%)

#31. Indiana

- Average tax payment: $5,609

- Number of returns with tax due: 495,600 (14.8%)

#30. North Carolina

- Average tax payment: $5,664

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,005,740 (19.8%)

#29. Vermont

- Average tax payment: $5,896

- Number of returns with tax due: 59,910 (17.4%)a

#28. Maine

- Average tax payment: $5,952

- Number of returns with tax due: 136,030 (19.0%)

#27. Georgia

- Average tax payment: $5,966

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,056,260 (20.8%)

#26. Oregon

- Average tax payment: $5,967

- Number of returns with tax due: 467,940 (22.5%)

#25. Arizona

- Average tax payment: $5,971

- Number of returns with tax due: 742,720 (21.5%)

#24. Kansas

- Average tax payment: $6,004

- Number of returns with tax due: 275,300 (19.6%)

#23. Virginia

- Average tax payment: $6,005

- Number of returns with tax due: 940,640 (22.2%)

#22. Pennsylvania

- Average tax payment: $6,234

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,057,260 (16.1%)

#21. Illinois

- Average tax payment: $6,482

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,145,470 (18.2%)

#20. Nebraska

- Average tax payment: $6,546

- Number of returns with tax due: 185,500 (19.6%)

#19. Montana

- Average tax payment: $6,580

- Number of returns with tax due: 117,660 (21.3%)

#18. Tennessee

- Average tax payment: $6,613

- Number of returns with tax due: 587,830 (17.6%)

#17. New York

- Average tax payment: $6,786

- Number of returns with tax due: 2,073,260 (20.4%)

#16. New Jersey

- Average tax payment: $7,043

- Number of returns with tax due: 1,071,530 (22.8%)

#15. Texas

- Average tax payment: $7,190

- Number of returns with tax due: 2,428,830 (17.6%)

#14. Utah

- Average tax payment: $7,235

- Number of returns with tax due: 317,410 (21.2%)

#13. Idaho

- Average tax payment: $7,263

- Number of returns with tax due: 186,690 (21.5%)

#12. Colorado

- Average tax payment: $7,265

- Number of returns with tax due: 665,260 (22.7%)

#11. California

- Average tax payment: $7,477

- Number of returns with tax due: 5,052,530 (25.8%)

#10. New Hampshire

- Average tax payment: $7,834

- Number of returns with tax due: 146,250 (19.6%)

#9. Nevada

- Average tax payment: $7,858

- Number of returns with tax due: 302,490 (18.9%)

#8. Connecticut

- Average tax payment: $7,874

- Number of returns with tax due: 384,290 (20.7%)

#7. Washington D.C.

- Average tax payment: $7,914

- Number of returns with tax due: 83,000 (23.5%)

#6. North Dakota

- Average tax payment: $8,013

- Number of returns with tax due: 76,920 (20.6%)

#5. Massachusetts

- Average tax payment: $8,286

- Number of returns with tax due: 801,110 (22.0%)

#4. Florida

- Average tax payment: $8,331

- Number of returns with tax due: 2,157,580 (19.2%)

#3. Washington

- Average tax payment: $8,452

- Number of returns with tax due: 839,450 (21.8%)

#2. Wyoming

- Average tax payment: $8,549

- Number of returns with tax due: 53,020 (18.5%)

#1. South Dakota

- Average tax payment: $8,724

- Number of returns with tax due: 88,040 (19.9%)

