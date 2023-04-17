WBAY at 70: Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins

We meet Agnes Benz, the last surviving original member of the first local band on TV in Northeast Wisconsin
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One month ago, we celebrated WBAY-TV’s 70th anniversary on the air in Northeast Wisconsin.

Within just a few days of that first broadcast on March 17, 1953, a local band performed live on TV.

Recently we sat down with the last surviving original member of “Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins.”

Born 99 years ago, Agnes Benz grew up on a farm in Glenmore with 9 brothers and sisters. While Agnes initially played the piano, she had her eye on one of her brother’s instruments.

“He got playing the accordion, and I lost interest in the piano, and I was his teacher for the accordion, and he wanted drums so my dad got him a set of drums and I took over the accordion and from there on everything went well,” recalls Agnes.

By the age of 16, Agnes was making a name for herself in area bars.

“We’d play Friday night, we’d play Saturday afternoons, Saturday night, Sunday afternoons and sometimes Sunday nights,” recalls Agnes.

In 1947, Earl McNellis started an old-time band, Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins.

They needed an accordion player.

“And that’s when they hired me. I interviewed for one polka and I was hired,” explains Agnes.

Cousin Fuzzy enjoyed immediate success, packing dance halls all over the Midwest.

Then just days after WBAY went on the air in 1953, H.C. Prange was sponsoring the band’s 30-minute variety show on Tuesday nights, with “Aggie” on the accordion.

Agnes says performing on TV was a whole new ballgame.

“Nerve-racking. You had to be on your toes, you know, there’s always tension,” says Agnes with a chuckle.

Agnes played with Cousin Fuzzy until the band broke up in 1962.

She then joined other bands, before finally retiring from music in 1993.

And while she looks back on her music career with so many fond memories, it’s a recent accomplishment she’s most proud of: Six months ago, she became the living matriarch of a six-generation family.

