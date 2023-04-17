SNOW SHOWERS LINGER THIS AFTERNOON, BRIGHTER & WARMER TOMORROW

Was last week just a dream? Apparently so. There will be no more 70s and 80s for a while now that we have returned to a cool and unsettled weather pattern. The silver lining: fire risk is now low.

Recapping the recent snow event... most of NE Wisconsin only picked up a slushy coating to 1″. A few spots got around 2″, but the was the exception to the rule. About 5-6″ fell just to our west in Wausau and Rhinelander. A stripe of 1-2 feet of snow hit western Wisconsin hard, especially near the La Crosse area. The highest report through noon Monday was 22″ near Northfield, WI (southeast of Eau Claire).

Snowfall estimate through Monday morning (WBAY)

Cloudy skies, scattered snow showers, and blustery conditions continue this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds may gust over 30 mph at time.s We’ll hang onto clouds tonight but any snow shower activity will come to an end. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Wind speeds will ease, but wind chill values in the low 20s and teens are possible.

Tuesday is shaping up to be pretty good once any early day cloud cover goes away. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds from the NW will be breezy at times.

Our next weather maker pushes rain our way starting Wednesday. Some thunder may accompany it and there could also be some wintry weather again across far northern WI. Additional rain and thunder is expected Thursday, along with milder 50s. Some rain showers are possible Friday but the chance is pretty low overall. Highs stay in the 50s. The 40s return for the coming weekend with another chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25 G30+ MPH

TONIGHT: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TODAY: Scattered snow showers. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. A milder day, but a bit brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening thundershowers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. A few showers? HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46

