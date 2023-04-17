Police: Alcohol, no helmet were factors in fatal weekend motorcycle crash

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year old Town of Friendship man was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail according to the North Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police and EMS responded just before 12:30 a.m. to North Pioneer Road north of the Winnebago Street intersection for report of a serious crash.

Police said the man, who was driving his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling southbound on North Pioneer Road and lost control at a curve as he approached Winnebago Street. According to officers on the scene, the motorcycle skidded across the roadway and crashed into the guardrail on the east side of North Pioneer Road.

Both lanes of North Pioneer Road between Winnebago Street and Park Ridge Lane were closed for over an hour while rescuers cleared the scene. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was treated and transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital by North Fond du Lac EMS. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. According to police, speed, driver inexperience, and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

