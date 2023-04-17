North Fond du Lac Police investigate shots fired incident

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - North Fond du Lac Police Department continues to investigate shots fired in Lighthouse Point Mobile Home Community, the department said Monday.

Around 1:17 p.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls reporting 7-12 gunshots fired in rapid succession. Responding officers found 9mm shell casings in the roadway on Swan Drive west of Prospect Avenue.

Officers did not find anyone hurt and they also didn’t find any property damage from the gunfire. A resident on Swan Drive also supplied a security video showing a late model gray pickup truck that appeared to be involved in the incident.

Police said they 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, police observed the suspect vehicle driving on Scott Street. Officers from North Fond du Lac PD and Fond du Lac PD, as well as deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were able to stop the vehicle.

According to police, a 24-year-old Fond du Lac woman was driving the truck and was detained for questioning. Police determined that she was not involved in the original shots fired incident, and she was later released from custody.

Police continue to investigate what happened.

