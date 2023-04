Nijman signs restricted free agent tender

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers tackle Yosh Nijman signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to a report by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Green Bay previously placed a second round tender on Nijman. That mean’s he’ll make $4.3 million dollars on a one year deal, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

For Nijman and the Packers, that's $4.304 million. https://t.co/3BGk1X6HlY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 17, 2023

Nijman started 13 games last season for the Packers, playing primarily at right tackle after filling in at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari in 2021.

