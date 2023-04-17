Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that damaged a party bus reportedly caught in the crossfire.

A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto County area Saturday night when it was struck by gunfire, ABC affiliate WISN reports.

Milwaukee police said shots were fired at about 11:50 p.m. during a fight near 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Lou’s Limo said the bus got stuck in the middle of a drive-by shooting between two vehicles and a street full of people. A residence was also struck along with the party bus, police said.

Lou’s Limo says everyone on the bus came out unharmed physically. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

