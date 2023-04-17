INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s 2024 U.S. Senate race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been less than a week since U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced she’ll seek a third term. The Democrat won her first two Senate campaigns rather easily.

Now the attention turns to who might be her Republican opponent come Fall 2024.

WisPolitics.com editor J.R. Ross joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the race and potential candidates, including Congressman Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, and why the national party is interested in him.

Ross also talks about why the GOP says this is a seat they can win -- but why Baldwin has been tough to beat.

