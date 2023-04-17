INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s 2024 U.S. Senate race

WisPolitics.com editor J.R. Ross joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the race and potential candidates.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been less than a week since U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced she’ll seek a third term. The Democrat won her first two Senate campaigns rather easily.

Now the attention turns to who might be her Republican opponent come Fall 2024.

WisPolitics.com editor J.R. Ross joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the race and potential candidates, including Congressman Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, and why the national party is interested in him.

Ross also talks about why the GOP says this is a seat they can win -- but why Baldwin has been tough to beat.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Shed fire creates small explosions in Sheboygan County
Police search robbery suspect in Howard
Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard
Snow mostly in western viewing area
WINTRY START TO THE WORK WEEK
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Aerial view of Madison, Wis.
Biden admin’s “focus” on new investments; White House plans event in Madison
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
Sig Sauer handgun
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose bill addressing school safety
GOP lawmaker wins Wisconsin Senate seat, creating supermajority