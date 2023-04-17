How much snow did Wisconsin get April 16-17?

La Crosse had 9 inches of snow from an April 17 snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service(Sean Johnson)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Western Wisconsin was hammered by a spring snowstorm that dropped more than a foot-and-a-half of snow Monday, but that snow band quickly petered out in eastern Wisconsin, where a dusting was visible on some lawns.

These are snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service through 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Communities are listed by snowfall amount then alphabetically. If a community has more than one snowfall amount reported, we use the higher amount.

As with all snow events, what you saw in your own backyard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (inches) ... Time reported

Northfield ... Jackson ... 22″ ... 7:55 a.m.

Mindoro ... La Crosse ... 20.5″ ... 8:46 a.m.

Black River Falls ... Jackson ... 19.5″ ... 8:48 a.m.

Melrose ... Jackson ... 19.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Neillsville ... Clark ... 19″ ... 5:38 a.m.

West Salem ... La Crosse ... 17.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Loyal ... Clark ... 17″ ... 8:49 a.m.

Sparta ... Monroe ... 16″ ... 5:35 a.m.

New Amsterdam ... La Crosse ... 15.7″ ... 6:35 a.m.

Alma Center ... Jackson ... 15.5″ ... 6:47 a.m.

Willard ... Clark ... 15″ ... 8:44 a.m.

Frenchville ... Trempealeau ... 14.5″ ... 6:48 a.m.

Bangor ... La Crosse ... 14″ ... 6:49 a.m.

Beach Corners ... Trempealeau ... 14″ ... 8:50 a.m.

Irving ... Jackson ... 14″ ... 1:10 a.m.

Longwood ... Clark ... 14″ ... 9:12 a.m.

Onalaska ... La Crosse ... 14″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Whitehall ... Trempealeau ... 13.2″ ... 8:49 a.m.

Barre Mills ... La Crosse ... 13″ ... 8:49 a.m.

Galesville ... Trempealeau ... 13″ ... 7:45 a.m.

Phillips ... Price ... 13″ ... 8:28 a.m.

Prentice ... Price ... 13″ ... 8:28 a.m.

Stevenstown ... La Crosse ... 13″ ... 7:38 a.m.

Holmen ... La Crosse ... 12.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Cedar ... Iron ... 12″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Pray ... Jackson ... 12″ ... 7:45 a.m.

Rockland ... La Crosse ... 12″ ... 6:53 a.m.

Thorp ... Clark ... 12″ ... 7:25 a.m.

Centerville ... ... 11.5″ ... 8:55 a.m.

Gile ... Iron ... 11″ ... 6:54 a.m.

Trempealeau ... Trempealeau ... 11″ ... 6:45 a.m.

Millston ... Jackson ... 10.8″ ... 7:22 a.m.

Hazelhurst ... Oneida ... 10.1″ ... 6:20 a.m.

Stoddard ... Vernon ... 10.1″ ... 7:30 a.m.

Dorchester ... Clark ... 10″ ... 8:00 a.m.

La Crosse ... La Crosse ... 10″ ... 7:44 a.m.

Dodge ... Trempealeau ... 9.5″ ... 8:51 a.m.

Melvina ... Monroe ... 9.2″ ... 7:55 a.m.

Montana ... Buffalo ... 9.2″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Arcadia ... Trempealeau ... 9″ ... 7:50 p.m.

Goodnow ... Oneida ... 9″ ... 7:03 a.m.

Lake Tomahawk ... Oneida ... 9″ ... 9:10 a.m.

Lime Ridge ... Sauk ... 9″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Butternut ... Ashland ... 8.9″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Hamburg ... Marathon ... 8.9″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Hurley ... Iron ... 8.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Bradley ... Lincoln ... 8.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Ironwood ... Ashland ... 8.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Brantwood ... Price ... 8.6″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Viroqua ... Vernon ... 8.5″ ... 7:46 a.m.

Park Falls ... Price ... 8.2″ ... 9:20 a.m.

Milan ... Marathon ... 8″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Tunnel City ... Monroe ... 8″ ... 8:31 a.m.

Warrens ... Monroe ... 8″ ... 8:19 a.m.

Esofea ... Vernon ... 7.8″ ... 8:54 p.m.

Chili ... Clark ... 7″ ... 7:49 a.m.

Willow Reservoir ... Oneida ... 7″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Bakerville ... Wood ... 6.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Mauston ... Juneau ... 6.7″ ... 8:00 a.m.

Mercer ... Iron ... 6.7″ ... 7:30 a.m.

Van Buskirk ... Iron ... 6.6″ ... 8:10 a.m.

De Soto ... Vernon ... 6.5″ ... 6:17 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 6.5″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 6.5″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Clayton ... Polk ... 6.3″ ... 8:15 p.m.

Elk Creek ... Trempealeau ... 6″ ... 7:10 p.m.

Ettrick ... Jackson ... 6″ ... 5:51 p.m.

Winter ... Sawyer ... 6″ ... 6:34 a.m.

Steuben ... Crawford ... 5.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Clam Lake ... Ashland ... 5.6″ ... 6:55 a.m.

Wausau ... Marathon ... 5.6″ ... 3:00 a.m.

Ladysmith ... Rusk ... 5.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Stratford ... Marathon ... 5.5″ ... 6:54 a.m.

Woodruff ... Oneida ... 5.5″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Gays Mills ... Crawford ... 5.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Chippewa Falls ... Chippewa ... 5.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Genoa ... Vernon ... 5″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Eastman ... Crawford ... 4.8″ ... 8:16 p.m.

Hawthorne ... Douglas ... 4.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Phelps ... Vilas ... 4″ ... 7:13 a.m.

Platteville ... Grant ... 4″ ... 6:52 a.m.

Dodgeville ... Iowa ... 3.9″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Benton ... Lafayette ... 3.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Moon ... Marathon ... 3.5″ ... 5:00 a.m.

New Rome ... Adams ... 3.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Stevens Point ... Portage ... 3.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Argonne ... Forest ... 3.4″ ... 7:07 a.m.

Solon Springs ... Douglas ... 3.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Prairie du Chien ... Crawford ... 3.2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Durand ... Pepin ... 3″ ... 8:00 a.m.

French Island ... La Crosse ... 3″ ... 7:00 p.m.

Mondovi ... ... 3″ ... 5:00 p.m.

Sauk City ... Buffalo ... 3″ ... 6:45 a.m.

Seeley ... Sawyer ... 3″ ... 8:45 a.m.

Wauzeka ... Crawford ... 3″ ... 6:48 a.m.

New Glarus ...Green ... 2.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Evergreen ... Marathon ... 2.7″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Rudolph ... Columbia ... 2.7″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Janesville ... Rock ... 2.5″ ... 7:30 a.m.

Port Edwards ... Wood ... 2.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Rockbridge ... Richland ... 2.5″ ... 8:00 a.m.

Friendship ... Adams ... 2.4″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Mount Hope ... Grant ... 2.3″ ... 5:55 p.m.

Northwoods Beach ... Sawyer ... 2.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Menomonie ... Dunn ... 2.2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Shorewood Hills ... Dane ... 2.2″ ... 6:50 a.m.

Altoona ... Eau Claire ... 2.1″ ... 5:40 a.m.

St. Nazianz ... Manitowoc ... 2.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Boscobel ... Grant ... 2″ ... 7:25 p.m.

Brooks ... Adams ... 2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Burton ... Grant ... 2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Cuba City ... Grant ... 2″ ... 6:05 p.m.

Gratiot ... Lafayette ... 2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Tomah ... Monroe ... 2″ ... 8:58 p.m.

Eau Claire ... Eau Claire ... 1.8″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Brodhead ... Green ... 1.7″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Hayward ... Sawyer ... 1.4″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Elkhorn ... Walworth ... 1.3″ ... 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

