High school football teams surprised by AJ Dillon and new Xenith helmets

AJ Dillon surprises local high school football teams
AJ Dillon surprises local high school football teams(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) It was an exciting day for some high school football players in our area. What they thought was just a tour of Lambeau Field and a luncheon, turned into a day they won’t forget.

Dozens of high school football players were greeted by packers running back AJ Dillon, along with tables full of brand new Xenith helmets, custom to fit their team colors.

“I was amazed I thought it was super cool. I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Roncalli High School Junior, Rianna Robbins, a kicker on their football team. “I thought we were just going to eat food, talk a little more and then be on our way.”

Ten schools were awarded the helmets, the three there today were from Marshall High School, Roncalli in Manitowoc and Bay View in Milwaukee.

“Injuries are inevitable,” said Dillon. “But the most important thing in your body is your head. It’s really important to see not only Xenith, but the Packers really trying to take care of the community, playing the game we love and doing it the safe way.”

American Family Insurance and Xenith presented the giveaway in partnership with the Packers Helmet Give Back Program.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Shed fire creates small explosions in Sheboygan County
Police search robbery suspect in Howard
Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard
Snow mostly in western viewing area
WINTRY START TO THE WORK WEEK
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

WisPolitics.com editor J.R. Ross joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the race and...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s 2024 U.S. Senate race
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
DEBRIEF: Erik Metzig court hearing reveals some pages from his journal
A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto...
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
DEBRIEF: Bus hit by drive-by while in Milwaukee following concert