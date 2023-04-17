High school football teams surprised by AJ Dillon and new Xenith helmets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) It was an exciting day for some high school football players in our area. What they thought was just a tour of Lambeau Field and a luncheon, turned into a day they won’t forget.

Dozens of high school football players were greeted by packers running back AJ Dillon, along with tables full of brand new Xenith helmets, custom to fit their team colors.

“I was amazed I thought it was super cool. I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Roncalli High School Junior, Rianna Robbins, a kicker on their football team. “I thought we were just going to eat food, talk a little more and then be on our way.”

Ten schools were awarded the helmets, the three there today were from Marshall High School, Roncalli in Manitowoc and Bay View in Milwaukee.

“Injuries are inevitable,” said Dillon. “But the most important thing in your body is your head. It’s really important to see not only Xenith, but the Packers really trying to take care of the community, playing the game we love and doing it the safe way.”

American Family Insurance and Xenith presented the giveaway in partnership with the Packers Helmet Give Back Program.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.