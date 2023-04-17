Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of injuring officer while driving away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of dragging a police officer for a short distance in a vehicle while fleeing a police traffic stop.

Green Bay police said Monday that officers are searching for Stephanie Ray, 35, Green Bay.

It happened on Thursday, April 13, just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Walnut St. and S. Chestnut Ave. Police said the officer stopped the driver because the license plates did not match the vehicle.

According to police, Ray became combative during the stop, refusing to get out of the vehicle and provide identification. While the officer was attempting to remove her from the vehicle with the help of another officer, Ray put the vehicle into drive with the one officer partially inside, causing the officer to be dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case or who may know the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-219439. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

