Green Bay police look for woman accused of firing a gun during an argument

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a woman is accused of firing a gun during an argument early Monday morning. Now police are asking the public for help to find her.

Police say two women got into an argument on the 2500-block of W. Mason Street at 2 in the morning. Witnesses say Tanisha Washington, 29, pointed a gun at the other woman’s face, fired a shot in the air, then pointed the gun at the woman again.

No one was hurt in the disturbance. Witnesses say Washington left in a pickup truck.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen her or knows where she might be is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-220035. You can also remain anonymous by providing the information to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or using the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.

