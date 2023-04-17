Grant Fuhrman’s mother allowed to attend future court hearings despite prior outbursts

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of a young man convicted in the attack of a Oshkosh West High School resource officer will be allowed to attend future court hearings, despite previous outbursts.

Earlier this year, prosecutors filed a motion saying Tina Kintopf should not be allowed in upcoming court proceedings in the case against Grant Fuhrman.

Fuhrman was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for attacking Officer Mike Wissink at West High School in 2019.

In its motion, the State argued Kintopf made threats against both the prosecutor and the victim, former police officer Michael Wissink. Prosecutors also said Kintopf attempted to harass the jury foreperson and possibly other jurors.

After her son was found guilty, Kintopf had an outburst in the courtroom, yelling, “Justice is bulls--t!” She left the court and waited in a hallway jurors walk through. A sheriff’s deputy directed her to return to the courtroom, where she lunged at the prosecutor and had to be restrained by a deputy and two spectators. Kintopf said it was a good thing they held her back because, referring to the prosecutor, “I was ready to rip her hair out.”

The State said Kintopft was also overheard in the courtroom complaining how the officer was portrayed as a hero and saying she would kill him herself.

Additionally, the jury foreperson contacted the district attorney’s office to say Kintopf and a paralegal identified the foreperson on social media, where they worked, and where the children of another juror go to school. In a response to the court, the defense attorney said the paralegal no longer works for their firm and deleted the social media posts when asked.

An evidentiary hearing was scheduled Monday to decide if Fuhrman’s mother should be banned from further court proceedings. After Kintopf delivered an emotional statement in court, a judge ruled she may attend any future proceedings. She’s required to sit in back of room and ordered not to have any more outbursts.

Furhman’s sentencing is May 1.

