Fond du Lac police use less-than-lethal force against suicidal woman

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police officers fired less-than-lethal impact weapons on a woman asking police to kill her in Lakeside Park late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call about a woman with a knife contemplating suicide at the park on N. Main St. at 11:19 p.m.

Police say the 46-year-old woman was visibly distraught. While they talked with her and tried to build a rapport, and talk about resources available to her, she pulled a knife out of a towel. She held the knife over her head and repeatedly told police to kill her, taking steps toward the officers.

Police used less-than-lethal force but it failed to disarm her. Police continued to try to reason with her, and finally she let go of the knife.

She was taken to a hospital and placed on an emergency detention.

Fond du Lac police want everyone to know there are many services available if you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, including the new 988 crisis hotline. If you’re in imminent danger, call 911.

