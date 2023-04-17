Butler leads Heat past Bucks as Antetokounmpo, Herro hurt

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points and the Miami Heat capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early exit to beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 130-117 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference playoff opener featuring two notable injuries.

The top-seeded Bucks lost Antetokounmpo to a lower back bruise early in the second quarter. Miami’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand later in the period.

No. 8 seed Miami had built a 68-55 halftime advantage before Herro’s departure and stayed ahead by shooting 59.5% (50 of 84) from the floor. The Heat were 15 of 25 and the Bucks 11 of 45 from 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo got fouled by Kevin Love and landed hard on his backside in the first quarter. He went to the locker room, returned briefly and left the court again, this time for good. He had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Herro appeared to hurt his hand while diving for a loose ball late in the first half.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Butler had 11 assists. Love had 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points and nine rebounds. Bobby Portis had 21 points. Jrue Holiday added 16 points and 16 assists for Milwaukee, which appeared disjointed after a long layoff.

