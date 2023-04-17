Bucks optimistic about Giannis’ status for Game Two

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An MRI on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back on Monday came back clean, according to head coach Mike Budenholzer. Giving the Bucks optimism their star may be available for Wednesday’s Game Two against Miami.

Antetokounmpo left Sunday’s loss to the Heat after playing just eleven minutes due to what the team called a lower back contusion. Giannis suffered the injury late in the first quarter after he fell hard to the Fiserv Forum floor while drawing a charge against Kevin Love.

“He’s still sore but I think progress and he’s getting some treatment. I think we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next, whatever, the next day or two. Probably fortunate there’s two games between games. So, I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic,” said Mike Budenholzer.

As a team, the Bucks had only a film session on Monday as they collectively look to bounce back from a game where they allowed the Heat to shoot 59.7 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the three point line. Both are well above Miami’s averages from the regular season.

“I just think there’s a lot of confidence. You’ve built up a body of work. The players, it’s a roster that’s built with a lot of talent, a lot of toughness, a lot of character, and I think they usually respond. There’s a ton of confidence, a ton of belief and understanding how the playoffs, it’s never easy. So, the group will be ready,” said Budenholzer.

Game Two between the Bucks and Heat is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee.

