BLUSTERY WITH WET SNOW SHOWERS

Winter weather has returned to northeast Wisconsin. It’s going to be a colder day with a blustery northwest wind. Today’s temperatures will be stuck in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

A slow moving storm swirling above us will give us more scattered wet snow. Some drizzle or light rain may mix with the snow showers. Only a slushy coating to an inch is expected on grassy surfaces through this afternoon. While the snow is not sticking as easily to the milder pavement, you will find some slick streets, especially to the southwest of Green Bay.

Our snow pales in comparison to what fell in western Wisconsin through last night. There are some areas near La Crosse that received at least a FOOT of snow, with strong winds causing blowing and drifting... Plan ahead if you need to travel to that part of the state.

This stubborn storm will finally wrap up tonight, with clearing skies tomorrow. As the sun comes back out, Tuesday’s temperatures should climb back to at least 50 degrees. The rest of the week has more seasonable springtime temperatures, but also some unsettled weather. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday and again on Thursday. There’s also another chance of rain and snow showers on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Wet snow showers. Some drizzle or rain possible. Quite blustery. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. A milder day, but a bit brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening thundershowers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.