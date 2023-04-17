‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon’s “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now has new home. The old site now has new ownership, so Monday morning crews moved the building across town to Fond Du Lac Street.

This is a move that has some members of the Republican Party in Fond Du Lac pretty upset because, according to a letter from the State Historic Preservation Office, the new location is “not appropriate” and therefore automatically removes it from the National Register, as well as the National Historical Landmark Status.

According to Republican Party Chair Tim Bachleitner, the party just learned Saturday that moving the schoolhouse to Fond Du Lac Street would cause it to lose the historic distinctions. He says that’s knowledge the chamber has had for over two weeks.

“Today stings because individuals in this community knew moving the building today without permission from the National Registry was going to get us immediately deleted from the National Registry, National Landmark status,” said Bachleitner.

According to the chamber, they received approval by the state to move it and expect the national register to approve. Executive Director Mandy Kimes says they were surprised to learn of the denial by the national historical landmark status and are appealing that decision.

“As to this process, we have done a lot of due diligence. We are grateful we were grateful to get our state approval and we were really under the impression that the national level which is follow suit with the state approval and that’s what was communicated to us, so we were very surprised that on March 20 received news that we had been denied that,” said Kimes.

So now, the chamber and board are working on the appeal process. The land was donated for the new location. The chamber and the board for the Little White School House plan to turn the area into a museum.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.