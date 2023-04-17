Appleton Police investigate armed robbery on walking trail near Telulah Park

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the walking trail near Telulah Park.

At 8:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of South Riverheath Way for reports of an armed robbery on the walking trail.  According to initial reports, the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the interaction. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators are actively working on identifying a suspect description and following up on any potential leads. The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

The Appleton Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying any potential witnesses or individuals with information related to this incident. If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact Investigator Riddle at The Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5564.

