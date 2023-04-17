Appleton Police highlight importance of following no-contact orders after arrest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are highlighting the importance of following no-contact orders after a man was arrested in a domestic incident.

Police said early Monday morning officers responded to a residence in the 1500 Block of East Longview for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

According to police, the person who called for help indicated that a male suspect had physically broken into the caller’s apartment and they said the male has a no-contact order in place. The male threatened the caller by stating he was going to retrieve something from his vehicle and return.

Police said officers arrived to find the victim inside her residence and located the male outside the apartment complex, armed with a knife, which he held against himself. Officers spoke with him for some time and police said he eventually fled from officers into the apartment complex where he was stopped in the hallway by several officers and taken into custody.

The male was disarmed by officers using a Taser and was secured in handcuffs. Officers immediately rendered medical aid for several self-inflicted severe lacerations. He was treated for his injuries and was confined at the Outagamie County Jail for several felony charges stemming from this case.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of the no-contact order and the risks involved in violating it,” Appleton Police said in a statement. “The officers involved demonstrated their bravery and professionalism in safely apprehending the suspect while protecting the victim and community.”

