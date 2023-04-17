Appleton Police highlight importance of following no-contact orders after arrest

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are highlighting the importance of following no-contact orders after a man was arrested in a domestic incident.

Police said early Monday morning officers responded to a residence in the 1500 Block of East Longview for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

According to police, the person who called for help indicated that a male suspect had physically broken into the caller’s apartment and they said the male has a no-contact order in place. The male threatened the caller by stating he was going to retrieve something from his vehicle and return.

Police said officers arrived to find the victim inside her residence and located the male outside the apartment complex, armed with a knife, which he held against himself. Officers spoke with him for some time and police said he eventually fled from officers into the apartment complex where he was stopped in the hallway by several officers and taken into custody.

The male was disarmed by officers using a Taser and was secured in handcuffs. Officers immediately rendered medical aid for several self-inflicted severe lacerations. He was treated for his injuries and was confined at the Outagamie County Jail for several felony charges stemming from this case.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of the no-contact order and the risks involved in violating it,” Appleton Police said in a statement. “The officers involved demonstrated their bravery and professionalism in safely apprehending the suspect while protecting the victim and community.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Shed fire creates small explosions in Sheboygan County
Police search robbery suspect in Howard
Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard
Snow mostly in western viewing area
WINTRY START TO THE WORK WEEK
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

High school football teams surprised by AJ Dillon and helmet giveaway
High school football teams surprised by AJ Dillon and helmet giveaway
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
File picture of Tina Kintopf, mother of Grant Fuhrman.
Grant Fuhrman’s mother allowed to attend future court hearings despite prior outbursts