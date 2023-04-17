3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Starships, helicopters and meteors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad explores three topics making Space Headlines this week:

First up, Elon Musk’s SPACEX STARSHIP. Its first flight was slated to launch Monday morning but was scrubbed at the last minute. Another launch attempt may occur later this week. We learn more about this biggest, most powerful rocket ever created -- what it’s actually designed for and how it will be used.

The Mars helicopter INGENUITY aced its 50th flight on April 13 -- just days before the two-year anniversary of its first flight on the Red Planet (April 19, 2021). This tiny, four-pound chopper was designed to make 5 flights over 30 days. Brad has the new info.

And, this week the annual Lyrid Meteor Shower is nearing its peak. Will the weather let us have a peek? Our interest is piqued. So watch all 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

