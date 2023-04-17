$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a man and injured a teen faced a judge Monday.

A court hearing was set for Paula Mejia, who faces charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Injury.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the woman was driving north on French Road near Little Rapids Road at 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday night when her SUV hit a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man from Hortonville, died before he could be transported. His 14-year-old passenger was critically injured. In court Monday, the two people were identified as father and son.

The SUV rolled over and caught fire. The 47-year-old driver from Denmark, later identified as Mejia, was taken to a hospital, then she was taken into custody.

In court Monday, a judge set a cash bond of $25,000. Mejia’s next court hearing is set for May 17.

