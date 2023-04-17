$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a man and injured a teen faced a judge Monday.

A court hearing was set for Paula Mejia, who faces charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Injury.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the woman was driving north on French Road near Little Rapids Road at 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday night when her SUV hit a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man from Hortonville, died before he could be transported. His 14-year-old passenger was critically injured. In court Monday, the two people were identified as father and son.

The SUV rolled over and caught fire. The 47-year-old driver from Denmark, later identified as Mejia, was taken to a hospital, then she was taken into custody.

In court Monday, a judge set a cash bond of $25,000. Mejia’s next court hearing is set for May 17.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Shed fire creates small explosions in Sheboygan County
Police search robbery suspect in Howard
Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard
Snow mostly in western viewing area
WINTRY START TO THE WORK WEEK
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

File picture of Tina Kintopf, mother of Grant Fuhrman.
Grant Fuhrman’s mother allowed to attend future court hearings despite prior outbursts
File of police lights
Police: Alcohol, no helmet were factors in fatal weekend motorcycle crash
74% of all tax filings received a refund in 2020, averaging about $3,085 each (AP file photo)
Which states’ taxpayers get the most in refunds?
Income tax form
Which states’ taxpayers owe the most come tax day?