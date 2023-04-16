WINTRY WEATHER RETURNS TONIGHT & MONDAY

A potent spring storm is going to produce more wintry weather tonight into Monday. Some slushy snow will occur across Northeast Wisconsin but the heaviest snow is expected just to our west.

Rain will turn to snow from west to east this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool into the mid to low 30s during the night, supporting the snow chances. Areas of snow will continue Monday morning, becoming more showery in nature as the day wears on. Highs top out in the 30s for most spots. Some wind gusts in the 30-40 mph are possible, especially southwest of Green Bay.

Snowfall Forecast (WBAY)

As for snowfall, most of Northeast Wisconsin, including the Fox Valley, should expect minor snow amounts ranging from a coating to an inch or two at most. Higher totals in the 2-4″ range are possible across the western parts of Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Fond du Lac, and Green Lake Counties. Locally higher amounts may occur in Marquette County and far western Waushara County. It’s worth nothing that there will be a sharp gradient between some very significant snow just to our west (6-12″) and what we currently expect to fall locally. A slight jog in the storm’s track could shift the heaviest snow east or west. Time will tell. The farther west you live the higher odds of getting more snow out of this one. Keep an eye out for slick spots on roads for the Monday AM commute.

Winter Weather Alerts (WBAY)

Tuesday will be nice and quiet with some sun and seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s. Another big system will spread more rain our way by Wednesday afternoon. Additional rain is likely Thursday, maybe some thunder too. Unsettled weather hangs on for Friday and the coming weekend. Overall, temperatures for the next 7 days are trending below normal.

River flooding will continue through the week as snow melt continues across the Northwoods. Any additional rain or wet snow may aggravate conditions.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W/NW 5-20+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25 G30-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain turns to snow. Heaviest snow WEST (see above narrative). Turning blustery. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Snow showers. A coating to 2″ possible in the Fox Valley. Quite blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures & lighter wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops during the afternoon. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Areas of rain. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain or mix. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47

