Possible building explosion and fire in Sheboygan County

VILLAGE OF ADELL, Wis. (WBAY) - A building is destroyed after a possible explosion and fire in Sheboygan County. Several departments responded to the structure fire at W7778 County Road SS in the Village of Adell around 5:17 a.m. Saturday.

When officials arrived on scene they say they found a 40 by 70 foot building on fire. It’s unknown if any persons were inside the building when the possible explosion happened. The damages are unknown at this time

The following agencies is helping with the incident: Beechwood Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Adell Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Waldo Fire Department, Boltonville Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Kewaskum Fire Department, Town of Scott First Responders, Random Lake Ambulance Services and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.