Packers tailgate bus pulls into the garage until next season

The Green Bay Packers begin their 2023 Tailgate Tour with a pair of stops in Eau Claire.
The Green Bay Packers begin their 2023 Tailgate Tour with a pair of stops in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a week of surprise stops, the Packers tailgate bus will be put in park for months to come. The final stop came at the Green Bay Army National Guard Base on Saturday, April 15th.

Some current and former Packer players showed up along with President Mark Murphy - they happily answered questions for National Guard members.

For the past five days, they’ve traveled throughout western and northern Wisconsin to visit fans of the Green and Gold at businesses, schools and community centers.

Former cornerback Davon House says some of his most memorable stops include an organization called “Bridge the Gap”, which helps people with disabilities.

“I couldn’t do what they do. It takes grit, it takes bravery, it takes commitment, it takes love and for them to do what they do. Man, I’m very grateful,” said Davon House.

President Mark Murphy was asked about the Rodgers transfer and just said that they were in the process of working out the trade details.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Lawrence
Police identify driver facing charges in fatal Lawrence crash
A car and semi collided on I-41 near the Scheuring Rd./County F ramp in De Pere
GoFundMe identifies driver who survived crash on I-41 in De Pere
(WBAY file)
Two students arrested for bringing gun to Manitowoc middle school
Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
Nicole Skenandore is charged with first degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.
Woman criminally charged for Ashwaubenon overdose death

Latest News

Coffins of officers Breidenbach and Scheel at funeral ceremony
Two fallen police officers in Barron County laid to rest
Generic house fire
Fires causes damage to home in Manitowoc, cat rescued
One dead in Door County rollover crash
Monfils 6
WATCH: ‘Beyond Human Nature:’ new documentary examines Monfils murder