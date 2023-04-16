Packers tailgate bus pulls into the garage until next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a week of surprise stops, the Packers tailgate bus will be put in park for months to come. The final stop came at the Green Bay Army National Guard Base on Saturday, April 15th.

Some current and former Packer players showed up along with President Mark Murphy - they happily answered questions for National Guard members.

For the past five days, they’ve traveled throughout western and northern Wisconsin to visit fans of the Green and Gold at businesses, schools and community centers.

Former cornerback Davon House says some of his most memorable stops include an organization called “Bridge the Gap”, which helps people with disabilities.

“I couldn’t do what they do. It takes grit, it takes bravery, it takes commitment, it takes love and for them to do what they do. Man, I’m very grateful,” said Davon House.

President Mark Murphy was asked about the Rodgers transfer and just said that they were in the process of working out the trade details.

