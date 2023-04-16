The Organ Trails: Wis. couple returns from 1,500 bike ride encouraging kidney donation

Lynn and Mark Scotch in Texas during 'The Organ Trail'
Lynn and Mark Scotch in Texas during 'The Organ Trail'(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple from Wisconsin who drove down south and embarked on a 1,500 mile bike ride to raise awareness of kidney donations in February, has now returned home to Wisconsin.

Mark and Lynn Scotch returned to Madison last week after setting out on ‘The Organ Trail.’ The goals of the trip were to spread awareness of kidney donations and demonstrate how an active lifestyle is still possible after donating a kidney.

“What started the whole Organ Trail was the fact that I read that 13 people die every day in this country waiting for a kidney transplant. And I know that there’s gotta be thousands, many millions of people out there that are healthy enough to donate,” Mark Scotch said.

Ever since since learning that statistic and meeting a man suffering from kidney disease who touched their hearts, Mark and Lynn have continued to travel around the country spreading their message.

There most recent trip began in Texas, where the couple went city to city meeting with people impacted by kidney disease and spreading their message to those who could possibly donate.

“Some of the highlights I think were, we were able to have an event at a dialysis center in Texas and tour that facility and talk to some of the people who undergo dialysis there and that was very sobering because those people have a pretty tough life and if you’re on dialysis for years, sometimes there’s not a lot of hope in their eyes,” Lynn said.

While this trip was officially the last in ‘The Organ Trail,’ Lynn mentioned the two might go on a smaller trip to Minnesota in the future to meet the 2 year old who received Lynn’s kidney earlier this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Shed fire creates small explosions in Sheboygan County
Police search robbery suspect in Howard
Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard
Snow mostly in western viewing area
WINTRY START TO THE WORK WEEK
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
‘Beyond Human Nature:’ new documentary examines Monfils murder

Latest News

Burned shed in Sheboygan County
Tires blow up in fire, sparking scary moments
Shed burned in Sheboygan County
Cause for structure fire in Sheboygan still not disclosed
Beware of county deed scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Home warranty scams continue
Snow mostly in western viewing area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloves, caps and scarves are back