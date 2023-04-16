Officials searching for armed robbery suspect in Howard

Photo Provided by: Brown County Sheriff's Department
Photo Provided by: Brown County Sheriff's Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County deputies are looking for an armed robbery suspect. Officials say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a mask, blue-hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. Authorities say the suspect, armed with a handgun, took cash from the clerk at the Lineville Travel Mart at 1575 Lineville Road in the Village of Howard.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Loppnow at 920-448-6188 or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 920-448-4200.

