Funeral service honors fallen officers

Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel are gone, but never forgotten.

People filled Cameron High School to say goodbye to the fallen officers.

“There is darkness and there always will be. When that darkness comes to call I can thank god that there are such truly special men and women like Emily and Hunter,” Mike Breidenbach, brother of Emily, said.

Family of Scheel described him as giving, from touring in Afghanistan to helping his grandpa collect sap and make maple syrup.

“He was a protector at home and at work,” his cousin Chaplain Mark Clements said. “It was who he was. It was what he wanted to do, not only for his family but for all of you.”

Hunter’s sister Audrey expressed, “I cry and cry knowing I’ll never see that smile again. I’ll never get to listen to him laugh and tell a funny joke again. I’ll never get to see him hug my mom or tease our younger sister.”

Mike Breidenbach said his sister always put others first.

“To say Emily was bigger than life doesn’t feel like it does her justice. I think it’s more appropriate to say Emily was life or what life was supposed to be.”

Breidenbach was intensely committed to her city of Chetek... even beyond the badge.

“She built bridges into our community with kids and adults alike in our schools, on our streets, downtown and around,” Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin said.

The officers deemed selfless protectors by those close to them live on through their brothers and sisters in blue.

“To all of you who are here from not our county, this is also your family. We are your family,” Pastor Cody Kargus told the crowd before leaving the service for police honors and a procession.

Both Breidenbach and Scheel have memorial funds set up in their honor.

The Village of Cameron Police Department said any monetary donations for Scheel can be sent to the following address:

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457101 W Main St.

Cameron, WI 548222

The City of Chetek set up a memorial fund for Breidenbach. Checks should be made payable to City of Chetek, with “Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

Donations can be sent to the following address:

Sterling Bank

427 Second St.

PO Box 106

Chetek, WI 54728

