COOLING DOWN WITH RAIN, THEN SNOW INTO TOMORROW

We’re tracking a spring storm that’s passing over top of Wisconsin. It’s ended our recent warm spell, so say “goodbye” to highs in the 70s and 80s for a while. Today’s temperatures have hovered in the 50s, and will slowly fall this afternoon. Look for more rain across northeast Wisconsin. Another one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall will be possible as the moisture pivots around this weathermaker.

Back across western Wisconsin, temperatures have tumbled into the 30s, with rain turning to snow. Much of the western half of the state is going under a WINTER STORM WARNING, where 1-2 FEET of snow is possible in some places. Closer to home, the western edge of our viewing area goes under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY tonight and into Monday morning. Within these areas in central Wisconsin, will see varying snowfall totals of 2-6″.

While there’s no winter weather alerts across eastern Wisconsin, we’ll see our rain switch to wet snow tonight and into Monday morning. A slushy coating to up to 2″ will be possible. Gusty northwest winds up to 35 mph will reduce visibility as the snow falls tomorrow morning. Monday’s temperatures will be chilly, as we hold in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

The rest of the week looks unsettled too... We’ll have more rain and wind during the second half of the week. Additional rainfall may cause water levels on creeks, streams and rivers to rise to near, or above flood stage. Our temperatures will run below normal for this time of year, making people wonder where last week’s toasty temperatures went...

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S/W 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Much cooler. HIGH: 58, then slowly falling

TONIGHT: Rain turns to snow. Heaviest snow WEST (see above narrative). Turning blustery. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Snow showers. A slushy inch or two possible in the Fox Valley. Quite blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Milder, but still breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Maybe thunder. Gusty winds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45

