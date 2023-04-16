CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Home warranties, missed court dates, and Medicare scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about a few of the scams happening right now about home warranties, missed court dates, and Medicare. We want to make sure you don’t lose money because of scammers’ letters or phone calls.

We first alerted you to a home warranty scam in February. We’re continuing to hear from homeowners getting these letters in the mail, so we want to make sure, if you receive one, you recognize it’s a scam.

The letter titled “County Deed Records” asks for an immediate response -- claiming it’s the final notice -- because your home warranty is expiring.

The Door County Register of Deeds warned people about this letter in our Consumer First Alert two months ago.

“They’re using a little bit, I want to say, a little bit of harassment in there to tell you it’s a last attempt, final attempt, call now. That is not how someone is going to be wanting to get your business,” Register of Deeds Carey Petersilka said.

Petersilka wants people to know the letter is not from the Register of Deeds office. It’s a scam.

Her letter was from Home Warranty Direct. Another letter we received said it’s from Home Services Department. They both had the same 800 phone number.

It’s not recommended you call that number. Instead, throw the letter out!

We also want to call your attention to an impostor phone scam. This was one shared by the Green Bay Police Department on Facebook.

Callers claim to be a lieutenant from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office saying you missed a court date. The caller claims to have a signed subpoena and a warrant will be issued for your arrest.

The caller instructs you to withdraw a large amount of money from your financial account. This is a scam!

The scammer is known to spoof the real phone number of a law enforcement agency to make the call appear more legitimate.

Also, you should know Medicare scam calls are increasing. If you get calls or letters about Medicare, it’s always good to double-check them. You can do a Google search, put in a few keywords and the word “scam.”

If you’re concerned, call your local authorities.

Share this information to help stop scammers.

