Bucks’ Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on Sunday and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later.

After getting removed from the game, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room. He returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

