TURNING COOLER AND WET THIS WEEKEND

The record breaking heat wave over most of the United States including Wisconsin will be ending on Saturday as our next weathermaker arrives. Highs were into the 80s away from Lake Michigan today... and it was Green Bay’s third day in a row with a new record high. We’ll be mild overnight with lows staying in the 50s as skies turn mostly cloudy. A stray rain shower is possible early, but there will be a better chance for rain and a few storms by the mid-afternoon through the evening. Highs should still be in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Additional showers will track through the area overnight with periods of rain also expected on Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to average on Sunday with our highs staying in the upper half of the 50s. By Sunday night, we’ll begin to see wet snow mixing with the rain. More wet snow and mix is expected at times on Monday. Areas in western Wisconsin could see a 6″+ snowfall, but in eastern parts of the state, we should be limited to a slushy inch or two. Much of that will melt fairly quickly given the recent warm spell and temperatures above freezing while any snow is falling.

Highs Monday will be noticeably colder than what we’ve experienced of late. Most of us will stay in the 30s all day, with a blustery north wind. Although the rest of next week will be cooler than this one; temperatures will be more typical of mid-April. Highs will be in the 50s. We should be dry with some decent sunshine Tuesday, but more rain is in the forecast Wednesday-Friday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: E 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Mild temps again. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Still warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain showers. Transition to mix and wet snow at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

MONDAY: A mix of rain and wet snow. A slushy inch or two possible. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler than average. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 53

