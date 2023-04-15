Thanks to Make-A-Wish, a young girl can now play outdoors

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Staying indoors on a beautiful day is hard for most people, but one Kaukauna girl is about to enjoy a lot more sunshine thanks to a new playhouse from Make-A-Wish.

It’s been years since Sophia Skrede’s life-saving liver transplant operation, but one of her medications makes her more likely to develop skin cancer.

“Her dermatologist has recommended from 10am to 3pm that she stay out of the sun and so this way she can go out and be a kid and not have to worry and as parents we don’t have to worry as much,” said Stephanie Skrede, Sophia’s mom.

When she got the chance to work with Make-A-Wish, Sophia designed her own playhouse to be built in her backyard, so she can enjoy the outdoors - in the shade.

”She designed this, she had a vision board and she went online and was on Pinterest finding all of the things and this is more than she ever dreamed of,” Stephanie Skrede said.

Sophia loves to draw and has a new craft table, but if she wants to mix things up, she loves to roller skate.

”Yeah and I can draw chalk on the floor!” Sophia Skrede added.

Sophia’s liver donor is a longtime family friend and she was the one who actually noticed a potential problem when Sophia was a baby.

“The doctors kept saying everything was fine and when I saw her in June I was at the time working in childcare and I was holding babies every single day and I know what normal skin looked like so I knew something was up. So I said something like her skin’s yellow and then within a week we found out that yes she was in liver failure,” said donor Kayla Fink.

Just 22 years old at the time, Kayla immediately volunteered to be a donor.

”I had started the year having lost my mom suddenly to brain cancer and I knew that Sophia was a baby and she wasn’t getting a chance at life if somebody didn’t step up,” Kayla said.

Sophia and Kayla see each other several times a week and Kayla said she would do it again in a heartbeat.

