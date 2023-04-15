SCATTERED STORMS TONIGHT, MORE RAIN SUNDAY THEN TRANSITION TO WET SNOW MONDAY

The next weathermaker will develop rapidly as it moves into Wisconsin. Two systems will merge into one slow moving strong system over Wisconsin. This will cause Saturday night through Monday night to be active with storms, showers, and even wet snow. Saturday will start out partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s with a few towns in the lower 80s. By mid to late afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are possible once we get enough moisture. The main round of thunderstorms will come by nightfall as the strong system moves closer to northeast Wisconsin. NO severe weather is expected with these storms. Heavy downpours are possible with gusty winds from time to time, but nothing that will cause damage. Lows will fall down to the mid lower to 50s.

By Sunday, the rain will continue for the entire day becoming widespread. Models are indicating that rainfall amounts could reach an inch or more causing concerns about flooding especially near rivers and streams. Highs will cool back to where they should be in the mid 50s by Sunday. By Sunday night, the rain will start converting over to a wintry mix then wet snow. Fortunately, the wet snow will focus over central and northern Wisconsin, but snowflakes are definitely possible. No more than an inch of wet snow is possible for our area. By Monday night, the system will finally move off and sunshine will come back by Tuesday.... before the next system arrives.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers & isolated t-storms. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Scattered t-storms. Heavy rain possible. No severe threat. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: More chances of rain. Cloudy and back to normal highs. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Wintry mix to wet snow, accumulation less than an inch. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, typical April day. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chances of showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Overcast, chance of more rain. HIGH: 54

