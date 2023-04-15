SATURDAY EVENING STORMS... THEN MORE RAIN & SNOW

Our dreamy summer-like air is coming to an end. I hope you enjoyed it while it lasted. Colder air and even wintry weather is headed our way.

Scattered Saturday evening rain and storms could produce gusty winds over 40 mph, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. This activity should fizzle by mid evening but additional rain chances are possible later tonight. Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 40s by Sunday morning.

Our Sunday will be much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s. Cloudy skies and rain chances will be with us all day long. Winds won’t be too bad, generally about 5 to 15 mph.

Rain Potential Through Monday (WBAY)

Wintry weather is expected to develop Sunday evening and continue into Monday. We’ll have wet snow fall across northeast Wisconsin but just a coating to a few inches is expected here. Over 6″ (perhaps well over 6″) is expected to fall in central and western Wisconsin. That’s where a WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect. The western tier of our area will be close to some significant totals so this bears watching. Wind gusts on Monday may be in the 30 to 40+ mph range. Highs on Monday look to be mainly in the 30s. What a difference a few days can make!

Winter Storm Watch (WBAY)

The rest of the work week is expected to be pretty cool and cloudy overall, but there will be some sun, especially on Tuesday. More rain is on the way for the middle and end of the week. Some additional snow may fall in the region. Stay tuned for updates,

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Var 2-8 MPH

SUNDAY: ESE/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered evening t-storms. Additional rain chances later on. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. Some snow may develop during the evening. HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Areas of wet snow. A coating to a few inches may occur. Heavier to our west. Gusty winds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies. A little warmer. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 48

