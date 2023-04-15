One dead in Door County rollover crash

TOWNSHIP OF FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old is dead after a vehicle rolled over into a field in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Mill Road between Old Elm and West Center Roads before 3:50 p.m. Friday.

A deputy found the victim in the ditch. They were pronounced dead at the Door County Medical Center.

Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty says initial investigation finds that the 2002 Nissan was driving north on Mill Road when it veered onto the shoulder, then crossing into the southbound lane and hitting the other shoulder. McCarty believes the vehicle over-corrected and crossed both lanes before rolling over multiple times in the ditch when the driver was ejected.

The name of the victim is not being released until family are notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

