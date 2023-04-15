Fires causes damage to home in Manitowoc, cat rescued

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department responded to a still alarm from a building on the 900 block of South 26th Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke coming from the two-family residence, caused by an active fire.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Department, a quick and thorough search of the house was conducted - no humans were found. Firefighters discovered a cat on the second floor, though, which appeared frightened, but otherwise unharmed. The feline was taken out of the danger zone and handed over to the owner later in the day.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Neither a cause nor an estimate of the damage were released.

