Fires causes damage to home in Manitowoc, cat rescued

Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department responded to a still alarm from a building on the 900 block of South 26th Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke coming from the two-family residence, caused by an active fire.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Department, a quick and thorough search of the house was conducted - no humans were found. Firefighters discovered a cat on the second floor, though, which appeared frightened, but otherwise unharmed. The feline was taken out of the danger zone and handed over to the owner later in the day.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Neither a cause nor an estimate of the damage were released.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Lawrence
Police identify driver facing charges in fatal Lawrence crash
A car and semi collided on I-41 near the Scheuring Rd./County F ramp in De Pere
GoFundMe identifies driver who survived crash on I-41 in De Pere
(WBAY file)
Two students arrested for bringing gun to Manitowoc middle school
Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
Nicole Skenandore is charged with first degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.
Woman criminally charged for Ashwaubenon overdose death

Latest News

One dead in Door County rollover crash
Monfils 6
WATCH: ‘Beyond Human Nature:’ new documentary examines Monfils murder
Playhouse in Kaukauna
Liver transplant survivor has sensitive skin
‘Beyond Human Nature:’ new documentary examines Monfils murder