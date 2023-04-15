‘Beyond Human Nature:’ new documentary examines Monfils murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 1992 murder of a man at the former James River Paper Mill is getting another look with a new documentary.

As we’ve reported, the body of paper mill worker Tom Monfils was found at the bottom of a pulp vat with a weight around his neck. In 1995, six co-workers were initially convicted in his death.

Michael Piaskowski maintains his innocence more than two decades after having his conviction overturned for the murder of Monfils. The convictions for five of his former co-workers were upheld through numerous court proceedings.

“I got exonerated after almost six years and the other guys spent anywhere between 22, 25 years. There’s still one guy in prison,” Piaskowski said.

He’s heavily featured in the new documentary ‘Beyond Human Nature.’ He sat down for more than twelve hours of interviews now premiering at the Tarlton Theatre.

“You don’t forget these kinds of things. Maybe I forget some details. My memory has always been not the best but these kinds of things you don’t forget”,” Piaskowski continued.

Director Michael Neelsen told Action 2 News he’s committed to getting all sides of the story.

“I wanted to talk to the prosecution. I wanted to talk to the Monfils Six. I wanted to talk to everybody who had a side in this or a stake in it and try to get the best arguments from each side in the same piece,” Neelsen explained. “I spent enough time... hours upon hours with people upfront before they ever got in front of my camera just to show them that I’m a good faith arbiter and that I’m not gonna make them do something they regret in the end.”

The documentary played for a sold-out crowd. Even though the film is attracting a lot of attention, the director said he hopes it feels intimate:

“I really wanted the audience to feel like they’re listening to these people tell directly their stories and then the audience has the agency to kind of make a decision on their own about what do they believe. What do they think is most salient.”

Neelsen said the Monfils murder is one of our state’s biggest true crime cases.

“If you’re from Wisconsin you need to know what Tom Monfils is, what the Monfils Six is. You need to know what the pulp vat is. It’s a part of Wisconsin lore,” Neelsen said.

‘Beyond Human Nature’ is available on video on demand services starting May 2nd.

THE MONFILS SIX:

Michael Piaskowski’s conviction was overturned in 2001 due to lack of evidence.

Dale Basten was granted parole in 2017 and placed in an assisted living facility where he died in 2018.

Michael Johnson was granted parole in 2019. CLICK HERE for Sarah Thomsen’s exclusive interview with Johnson.

Michael Hirn was granted parole in 2018. CLICK HERE for our interview with Michael Hirn.

Rey Moore was granted parole in 2019.

