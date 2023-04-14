Woman criminally charged for Ashwaubenon overdose death

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is facing a criminal charge for the overdose death of another woman in Ashwaubenon. Nicole Skenandore is charged with first degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.

On February 24, an officer responded to an Ashwaubenon hotel near the airport. A 29-year-old woman was unresponsive in one of the rooms.

According to a criminal complaint, a man with the victim said she was lying next to him in bed, and he thought she was sleeping, but then he couldn’t wake her up. He called 911 and started doing CPR.

The witness said the victim went to bathroom several times throughout the night, and he smelled something burning coming from bathroom. Every time she exited, she looked very tired.

Police found evidence of drugs in the room and bathroom, including a white powdery substance which tested positive for fentanyl compound.

Investigators searched the victim’s phone and found messages and calls to a 920 number, which the complaint said came back to Nicole Skenandore.

The criminal complaint said hotel surveillance cameras captured a silver SUV entering the property around 4:51 p.m. Then, a few minutes later, the victim was seen meeting with the person in the SUV, which was found to be registered to Skenandore.

The complaint said a final autopsy showed victim died of overdose of fentanyl, meth, and amphetamine.

Skenandore appeared in court Friday. She faces a potential sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.