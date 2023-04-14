WARM TO BEGIN WEEKEND... THEN MUCH COLDER

It was another afternoon of unseasonably warm, record-setting high temperatures across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs were well into the 80s even along the Lakeshore. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40s north with low/mid 50s elsewhere. Look for more warm conditions Friday with highs near 80° and a south wind gusting to 25 mph. That southerly wind should keep temperatures in the 60s along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The HIGH FIRE DANGER will continue across most of central and southern Wisconsin... although perhaps not quite as high as the past couple days. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until our weather pattern changes. While we usually have some sort of spring fire season across the state, the sudden shift in temperatures before any leafy green vegetation could grow, has really exasperated the fire danger risk.

Everyone is going to cool down later this weekend. After highs in the 70s on Saturday, a cold front comes through with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunday’s temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s with periods of rain. With highs barely above 40 degrees on Monday, don’t be surprised if you see some wet snowflakes as you go back to work next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-15 MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. Wind weakens. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Warm sunshine, but cooler lakeside (60s). More clouds late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Still warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Cooler. HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A chance of wet snow or rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. Scattered showers possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 60

