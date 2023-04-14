VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a robbery. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say a homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man posing as a delivery driver while attempting to break into the home.

According to the East Haven Police Department, the suspect knocked on the homeowner’s front door and told the man that he had a package that belonged to him.

The phony delivery driver then took out a black handgun and attempted to enter the home while speaking with the homeowner at the front door, police said.

East Haven police shared a video of the confrontation Friday from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. They said the suspect took off after the homeowner pushed him away when he tried to enter the house.

A homeowner's doorbell camera in Connecticut captured video of an attempted robbery. (Source: WFSB)

The suspect then ran to a pickup truck parked in the street and took off from the scene.

Police urged anyone with further information regarding the fraudulent delivery driver to contact them at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A community tries to come to terms with the tragic loss of a young girl
Four-year-old girl dies after crash in Sheboygan
Howard Johnson Inn in Grand Chute
Large police presence at Howard Johnson Inn in Grand Chute
A car and semi collided on I-41 near the Scheuring Rd./County F ramp in De Pere
GoFundMe identifies driver who survived crash on I-41 in De Pere

Latest News

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado governor signs abortion, transgender care bills
covid test
DHS ending community COVID testing support program after April 15
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting
Unhealthy air quality reported in portions of eastern Nebraska Friday.
DNR issues advisory: Air quality in NE Wisconsin reaches unhealthy levels for sensitive groups
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
LIVE: Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying