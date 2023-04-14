Two students arrested for bringing gun to Manitowoc middle school

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police say a student brought an unloaded gun to Roncalli Middle School on Thursday.

A student reported seeing two other students exchanging something in the school parking lot Thursday. School administrators contacted the police.

The Manitowoc Police Department says the parents of the two students cooperated, the students were interviewed, and the unloaded firearm was handed over to officers.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there’s no information indicating the gun was meant to cause any harm.

The two students were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Sheboygan County. They could face charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds, possessing a firearm in a school zone, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police encourage parents to talk with their kids about the importance of sharing information with adults. When you see something, say something.

